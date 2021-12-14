How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Trail Blazers take on the Suns on 5-game slide

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (21-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-16, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -2.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup against Phoenix as losers of five in a row.

The Trail Blazers are 6-12 in Western Conference games. Portland is 7-12 against opponents over .500.

The Suns have gone 14-5 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won 119-109 in the last meeting on Nov. 11. Frank Kaminsky led the Suns with 31 points, and Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 21.6 points and 7.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Devin Booker averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Chris Paul is averaging 14.4 points, 9.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 109.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Greg Brown III: out (illness), Cody Zeller: out (quad), CJ McCollum: out (lung).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (rest), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring), Deandre Ayton: out (illness), Jalen Smith: out (illness).