How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Sacramento faces Portland, aims to stop 3-game skid

Sacramento Kings (16-24, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-23, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento heads into the matchup with Portland after losing three in a row.

The Trail Blazers are 7-18 in conference play. Portland has a 9-17 record against teams above .500.

The Kings are 11-18 in conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 125-121 in the last matchup on Nov. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 24 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Norman Powell is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.1 points and nine assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 110.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 103.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols).