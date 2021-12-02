How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on KENS, Root Sports Northwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (6-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts San Antonio aiming to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Trail Blazers are 6-8 in conference play. Portland is sixth in the NBA averaging 110.4 points and is shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Spurs are 1-10 in conference play. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 20.6 points and 4.5 assists. Damian Lillard is averaging 23.6 points and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Murray is averaging 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.4 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 105.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Norman Powell: out (quad), Damian Lillard: out (injury management).

Spurs: Doug McDermott: day to day (knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: day to day (quad).