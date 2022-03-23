 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on KMYS and Root Sports Northwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest Plus, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in San Antonio, the game is streaming on KMYS, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on YouTube TV.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland plays conference foe San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (28-44, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-44, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs take on Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers are 11-30 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 12-16 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spurs are 18-24 in Western Conference play. San Antonio has a 13-29 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 114-83 in the last matchup on Dec. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simons is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Brandon Williams is averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for Portland.

Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Spurs: Romeo Langford: day to day (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (back), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (back), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).

