 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland plays Toronto, looks for 6th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (7-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers face Toronto.

The Trail Blazers are 5-1 on their home court. Portland ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.6.

The Raptors are 5-1 on the road. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard is shooting 39.9% and averaging 21.0 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: out (abdominal).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: day to day (back), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Fred VanVleet: day to day (groin).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.