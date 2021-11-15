How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Portland plays Toronto, looks for 6th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (7-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers face Toronto.

The Trail Blazers are 5-1 on their home court. Portland ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.6.

The Raptors are 5-1 on the road. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard is shooting 39.9% and averaging 21.0 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: out (abdominal).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: day to day (back), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Fred VanVleet: day to day (groin).