How to Watch Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
- When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Northwest
- Stream (Portland): Watch on NBC Sports Northwest with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
- Stream (Utah): Watch on Altitude with 7-Day Free Trial of AT&T TV NOW
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
