How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $84.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Utah takes road win streak into matchup with Portland

Utah Jazz (24-9, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-20, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hits the road against Portland trying to prolong its seven-game road winning streak.

The Trail Blazers have gone 1-3 against division opponents. Portland is 7-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jazz are 6-0 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.3.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup on Nov. 30, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 23.9 points and 7.4 assists for the Trail Blazers. Norman Powell is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Mitchell averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 25.4 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 52.8% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 106.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 120.0 points, 50.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Ben McLemore: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Trendon Watford: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols), Keljin Blevins: out (health and safety protocols), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: out (back), Malik Fitts: out (shoulder).