How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

In Portland the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Trail Blazers face the Jazz on 10-game slide

Utah Jazz (48-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-54, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to break its 10-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Utah.

The Trail Blazers are 11-40 in conference matchups. Portland gives up 115.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Jazz are 14-1 in division games. Utah scores 113.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 10 the Jazz won 123-85 led by 27 points from Bojan Bogdanovic, while Trendon Watford scored 22 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben McLemore is shooting 39.6% and averaging 10.2 points for the Trail Blazers. Keon Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Donovan Mitchell is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Jordan Clarkson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 0-10, averaging 100.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Trendon Watford: out (knee), Eric Bledsoe: out for season (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out for season (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee), Justise Winslow: out (calf).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).