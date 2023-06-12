How to Watch Possible 2023 NBA Title Clincher, Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 Live For Free Without Cable

The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of winning their first NBA title in team history, and are up 3-1 over the Miami Heat ahead of Game 5 on ABC — and simulcast on ESPN3 — on Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET. But the Heat have been in this position before, and they’re not going to be intimidated by the Nuggets. Will they be able to extend the series and get back to Miami? You can watch what may be the final game of the 2023 NBA Finals with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NBA Finals Game 5

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 NBA Finals Game 5

The Nuggets steamrolled the competition to get to this year’s finals, having sent superstar players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis home during their trip through the playoffs. Now, they head to Denver’s Ball Arena to see if they can do what the 2022 Colorado Avalanche could not: win a championship series in front of the high-altitude home crowd.

But Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and company will have something to say about it and will be doing everything they can to get the series back to Miami by winning tonight. Down 3-1 is a deep hole to climb out of, and only one team in NBA history has ever done it during the finals. But the Heats’ ultimate self-confidence has carried them this far as a No. 8 seed, and they know if they win tonight, anything can happen.

How to Stream 2023 NBA Finals Game 5 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NBA Finals Game 5 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services