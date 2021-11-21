How to Watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Power Book II: Ghost” is back for another intense season, and you won’t want to miss it. The new season will deliver plenty of dramatic moments and unexpected scenes. The season two premiere airs on Starz on Sunday, November 21. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

When: Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET

About ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The second season picks up exactly where the first left off. After Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) murdered his professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus), he wants to make sure he’s not involved in the investigation. Though Tariq is no stranger to murder because he’s been coming off of one at the beginning of each season, he doesn’t have his mom to support him this time. How will he get himself out of this mess?

Season 2’s cast includes Mary J Blige as Monet, Shane Johnson as Cooper, Gianni Paolo as Brayden, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika, Daniel Sunjata as Mecca, and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana. Other stars include Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru, Melanie Liburd as Carrie, Daniel Bellomy as Zeke, Woody McClain as Cane, and Paige Hurd as Lauren.

Power Book II: Ghost September 6, 2020 Picking up just days after the “Power” finale, this sequel series follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

