 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Power Book II: Ghost Starz

How to Watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

“Power Book II: Ghost” is back for another intense season, and you won’t want to miss it. The new season will deliver plenty of dramatic moments and unexpected scenes. The season two premiere airs on Starz on Sunday, November 21. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The second season picks up exactly where the first left off. After Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) murdered his professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus), he wants to make sure he’s not involved in the investigation. Though Tariq is no stranger to murder because he’s been coming off of one at the beginning of each season, he doesn’t have his mom to support him this time. How will he get himself out of this mess?

Season 2’s cast includes Mary J Blige as Monet, Shane Johnson as Cooper, Gianni Paolo as Brayden, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika, Daniel Sunjata as Mecca, and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana. Other stars include Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru, Melanie Liburd as Carrie, Daniel Bellomy as Zeke, Woody McClain as Cane, and Paige Hurd as Lauren.

Power Book II: Ghost

September 6, 2020

Picking up just days after the “Power” finale, this sequel series follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

How to Stream ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 2 premiere on Starz using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Starz$139.99^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $139.99
Includes: Starz + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.