How to Watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ On STARZ App: 7-Day Free Trial

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the original Power series premieres on Sunday, July 18th. You can watch the series with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Get a 7-Day Free Trial to STARZ App

Click here to activate your Free Trial

Click “Start Your Free Trial”

Add Your Email & Complete Sign-Up

It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark — Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary.

If you subscribe, you’ll be able to stream new episodes of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” every Sunday, starting with the premiere Sunday, July 16th (at 12:01AM ET). You can also stream the entire series of “Power” and “Power Book II: Ghost” with your subscription.

You’ll also be able to watch Starz Originals like Outlander, Power, Ash vs Evil Dead, Vida, American Gods, and Howards End, as well as films like Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women, Men In Black: International, Zombieland: Double Tap, and A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.

About Power Book III: Raising Kanan

When we catch up with Kanan here, he is the 15-year-old only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original Power, Raising Kanan explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister. In an increasingly fractious world, family often feels like the only refuge from all the divisiveness and discord and yet, at the same time, we often discover that it is those closest to us who betray us and our values most.

The overarching theme of this first season is, “You reap what you sow.” In other words, actions have consequences; betrayals are always uncovered; secrets are inevitably revealed; chickens come home to roost. Every character in Raising Kanan is hiding something.

In Raising Kanan, as in the rest of the Power Universe, no one can be trusted and nothing is ever as it seems.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Trailer

What Devices Can I Use to Stream the STARZ App?

You can stream the Starz App on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

On mobile devices and tablets, you can download shows and movies offline so you can stream even if you don’t have internet access.

What Original Series Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

With the deal you can binge unlimited STARZ originals — plus it’s the only place to stream all five seasons of Outlander. You can also stream shows like “P-Valley”, “American Gods”, “Hightown”, all six seasons of “Power”, and more.

What Movies Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

STARZ has access to some biggest blockbusters in streaming with movies like “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, “Men In Black: International”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Zombieland: Double Tap”, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, and coming in July, “Jumanji: Next Level.”

If you are missing movies of your past, STARZ has a rotating collection of past movies like “Meet The Parents”, “Spider-Man”, “Pulp Fiction”, “Venom”, “Bad Teacher”, “Pride & Prejudice”, “Equalizer 2”, “The Intruder”, and “Scarface.”

For kids, they have a wide selection of movies like “Osmosis Jones”, “Garfield: The Movie”, “Robots”, “Surf’s Up”, “Night at The Museum”, “Ice Age: The Meltdown”, “Daddy Day Care”, “Spy Kids 2”, and “The Muppets”.

All Live TV Streaming Options