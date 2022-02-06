How to Watch ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The latest installment in the “Power” universe, “Power Book IV: Force,” makes its debut this weekend. Viewers will enjoy watching Tommy Egan’s story continue on from “Power Book II: Ghost.” The “Power Book IV: Force” premiere premieres on Starz on Sunday, February 6. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Premiere

When: Sunday, February 6 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 6 at 9:15 p.m. ET TV: Starz

Starz

If you want a discount on STARZ, they are currently running a promotion to get 6 Months for just $5 a month.

About ‘Power Book IV: Force’

In “Power Book IV: Force,” Tommy (Joseph Sikora) moves on from New York while mourning the loss of Ghost and LaKeisha. He decides to start a new life for himself in Chicago after a short visit there. Before long, Tommy gets involved in the drug trade and sets his sights on becoming the biggest drug dealer around. While attempting to work his way to the top, things quickly become dangerous as he finds himself involved with two rival crews.

Because Tommy is getting a fresh start in a new city, many of the people he interacts with are not from prior “Power” series. Viewers can look forward to seeing many new faces, including Gabrielle Ryan, Kris D Lofton, and Michael Oilar. Debo Balogun, Paulina Nguyen, and Anthony Fleming will also be a part of the latest installment.

The “Power” universe is available to stream on-demand on Starz.

