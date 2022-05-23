 Skip to Content
Apple TV+ Prehistoric Planet

How to Watch ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

A captivating new nature documentary series is headed to Apple TV+ this week after a decade in the works. “Prehistoric Planet” features an in-depth look back at the world 66 million years ago when dinosaurs still roamed the earth. The first episode of the series debuts on Apple TV+ on Monday, May 23. One new and fascinating episode premieres each day this week through Friday. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Prehistoric Planet’

About ‘Prehistoric Planet’

“Prehistoric Planet” immerses viewers in an astounding journey that goes back to the Late Cretaceous period, which was 66 million years ago, shortly before a meteor hit the earth. Computer-generated imagery (CGI) dinosaurs are shown with accurate scientific detail and high-definition images, giving you an up-close look at the habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth.

The episode schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, May 23 - “Coasts”
  • Tuesday, May 24 - “Deserts”
  • Wednesday, May 25 - “Freshwater”
  • Thursday, May 26 - “Ice Worlds”
  • Friday, May 27 - “Forests”

Series producer Mike Gunton said, “Our aim was to bring what we now know to the screen. This is more than a TV show. It’s a piece of seminal science.”

“Prehistoric Planet” was created in collaboration with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and special effects wizards, featuring Jon Favreau. Natural historian David Attenborough narrates the series.

Prehistoric Planet

May 23, 2022

Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas, and skies.

Can You Stream ‘Prehistoric Planet’ for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial that you can use to stream “Prehistoric Planet” and many other Apple Originals. After the trial period ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Prehistoric Planet’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $4.99 / month
    apple.com

Check Out the 'Prehistoric Planet' Trailer:

