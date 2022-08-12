How to Watch Premiere of ‘Five Days at Memorial’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

What do you do when “help” becomes a four-letter word? A community hospital staff must struggle with horrifying conditions during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in the Apple TV+ eight-episode limited series “Five Days at Memorial.” A later investigation into mysterious deaths leads to some chilling discoveries about what it means to give aid to those in need. Watch the three-episode premiere on Friday, Aug. 12 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

About ‘Five Days at Memorial’

With a massive storm on the way, the dual management of Memorial Hospital are at odds and a lack of communication that ensures no one is prepared for the coming disaster. With water rising and the power out all over New Orleans, the staff soon finds itself cut off from civilization. As doctors and nurses attempt an evacuation of biblical proportions, they must make life-and-death choices that will haunt them for years to come.

Adapted from Sheri Fink’s 2013 book “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital,” the series takes a snapshot of the Hurricane Katrina catastrophe and the dangerous decisions that can be made when lives hang in the balance. John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) and Carlton Cuse (“Lost”), writers for the series, wanted to show what compassion and mercy can look like when caregivers are pushed to extremes.

The premiere, consisting of the first three episodes, will air on Friday, Aug. 12 with the remaining five appearing on the service each successive Friday through Sept. 16.

