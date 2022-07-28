How to Watch ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
“Pretty Little Liars” fans will be thrilled to find out that a spin-off series, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” debuts on HBO Max this week. The horror drama show features an all-new generation of “Little Liars” and fans can revel in all of the drama, mystery, and murder when the series first three episodes drop on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28. You can stream all of it with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Premiere
- When: Thursday, July 28
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service, so you cannot watch “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” for free. For the best deal on a subscription, you can sign-up for the annual plan get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), and save 16%.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up.
- Click “Sign Up Now.”
- Select “Prepay & Save.”
- Create Your Account.
- Add Your Payment Information.
- Click “Start Subscription.”
About ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’
“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is set in a new town with a fresh group of “Little Liars.” It takes place 20 years after tragedy struck Millwood. Now, the young girls are being tortured by an unknown Assailant who expects them to pay the price of their parents’ sins.
The stars playing the roles of the new “Little Liars” include Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco. Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono also star in the spin-off series.
“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” Season 1 features a total of 10 episodes. They will be released in the following order:
- Episodes 1-3: Thursday, July 28
- Episodes 4-5: Thursday, August 4
- Episodes 6-7: Thursday, August 11
- Episodes 8-10: Thursday, August 18
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”