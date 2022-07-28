How to Watch ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Pretty Little Liars” fans will be thrilled to find out that a spin-off series, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” debuts on HBO Max this week. The horror drama show features an all-new generation of “Little Liars” and fans can revel in all of the drama, mystery, and murder when the series first three episodes drop on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28. You can stream all of it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Premiere

When: Thursday, July 28

Thursday, July 28 TV: HBO Max

HBO Max

About ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is set in a new town with a fresh group of “Little Liars.” It takes place 20 years after tragedy struck Millwood. Now, the young girls are being tortured by an unknown Assailant who expects them to pay the price of their parents’ sins.

The stars playing the roles of the new “Little Liars” include Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco. Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono also star in the spin-off series.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” Season 1 features a total of 10 episodes. They will be released in the following order:

Episodes 1-3: Thursday, July 28

Thursday, July 28 Episodes 4-5: Thursday, August 4

Thursday, August 4 Episodes 6-7: Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 11 Episodes 8-10: Thursday, August 18

