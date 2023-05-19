How to Watch ‘Primo’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’ve never heard of best-selling author Shea Serrano, you’re about to become intimately acquainted. Serrano’s life is the subject of the new comedy series “Primo,” coming to Freevee on Friday, May 19. The series follows a fictionalized and hysterical version of Serrano’s adolescence growing up in Texas, from awkward family moments to budding romances. You can watch with a free sign-up to Freevee .

About ‘Primo’ Series Premiere

The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy, inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, TX, follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as they live their lives on the southside of San Antonio.

Rafa is at an inflection point, as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school; he’s pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams; and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college. Over the course of the series, the group - Rafa, his mom, uncles, friends, and crush - will all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they weren’t expecting, whether they like it or not.

Can you watch ‘Primo’ Series Premiere for free?

Freevee does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Primo’ Series Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Primo’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Freevee using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Primo’ Series Premiere Trailer