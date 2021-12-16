 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers” features the patriarch’s loved ones sharing rare and intimate accounts of his life. While it was released on BBC One in September for British viewers to watch, Americans will have the chance to watch it on Thursday, December 16. You can watch with a subscription to discovery+.

How to Watch ‘Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers’ Premiere

About ‘Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers’

After eight months since 99-year-old Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away, viewers have the opportunity to learn even more about his life in the new documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.”

The film shows candid recollections from other royals such as grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. Prince Philip’s own children will also speak about him and how he made an impact.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream discovery+?

discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

