How to Watch ‘Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers” features the patriarch’s loved ones sharing rare and intimate accounts of his life. While it was released on BBC One in September for British viewers to watch, Americans will have the chance to watch it on Thursday, December 16. You can watch with a subscription to discovery+.

After eight months since 99-year-old Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away, viewers have the opportunity to learn even more about his life in the new documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.”

The film shows candid recollections from other royals such as grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. Prince Philip’s own children will also speak about him and how he made an impact.

