How to Watch Cornell vs. Princeton Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST, the Princeton Tigers face the Cornell Big Red from Lavietes Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Princeton Tigers vs. Cornell Big Red

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Princeton vs. Cornell game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Cornell on fuboTV?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Cornell game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Cornell on Sling TV?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Cornell game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Cornell on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Cornell game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Cornell on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Cornell game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Princeton vs. Cornell on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Cornell game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Cornell on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Princeton vs. Cornell game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Princeton vs. Cornell on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Princeton vs. Cornell game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cornell vs. Princeton Game Preview: Princeton takes on Cornell in Ivy League Tournament

Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-7 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers and Cornell Big Red play in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Tigers are 13-1 on their home court. Princeton is the top team in the Ivy League averaging 37.0 points in the paint. Keeshawn Kellman leads the Tigers with 1.3.

The Big Red have gone 7-7 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell ranks third in the Ivy League shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Cornell won the last meeting 88-83 on Feb. 5. Chris Manon scored 22 to help lead Cornell to the victory, and Tosan Evbuomwan scored 27 points for Princeton.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Friberg averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Evbuomwan is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Dean Noll is averaging 10.2 points for the Big Red. Manon is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.