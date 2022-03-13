 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 Ivy League Championship: Yale vs. Princeton Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Princeton Tigers face the Yale Bulldogs from Lavietes Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Princeton Tigers vs. Yale Bulldogs

The Princeton vs. Yale game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Yale on fuboTV?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Yale game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Yale on Sling TV?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Yale game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Yale on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Yale game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Yale on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Yale game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Yale on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Princeton vs. Yale game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Yale on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Princeton vs. Yale game.

Can you stream Princeton vs. Yale on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Princeton vs. Yale game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Yale vs. Princeton Game Preview: Princeton Tigers take on the Yale Bulldogs in Ivy League Championship

Yale Bulldogs (18-11, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (23-5, 12-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers face the Yale Bulldogs in the Ivy League Championship.

The Tigers have gone 13-1 at home. Princeton has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 in conference matchups. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by EJ Jarvis averaging 2.1.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Princeton won the last meeting 81-75 on Feb. 20. Tosan Evbuomwan scored 26 to help lead Princeton to the win, and Azar Swain scored 18 points for Yale.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Jaelin Llewellyn is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Swain is averaging 19.1 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

