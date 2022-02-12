How to Watch ‘Profiled: The Black Man’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

discovery+ has launched a permanent, year-round hub dedicated to elevating Black voices. With the addition of the hub, a new four-part original docuseries, “Profiled: The Black Man,” premieres on the streaming service this weekend. The first episode is available to stream on Saturday, February 12 with new episodes premiering each Saturday through March 5. You can watch it on discovery+ beginning Saturday, February 12 with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

About ‘Profiled: The Black Man’

“Profiled: The Black Man” takes a closer look at the stereotypes that have affected Black Americans for centuries. It examines where these stereotypes began as well as the difficulties that Black men continue to face because of them. It also will showcase the many triumphs and achievements within the community. The docuseries features historical footage, real-life testimony, and commentary from Black voices in the community.

“Profiled: The Black Man” is hosted by Tristan “Mack” Wilds. Tina Knowles-Lawson, DeRay Mckesson, Tamika Mallory, Sway Calloway, Billy Porter, and many others share their stories and contribute to this valuable conversation.

In an Instagram post about the series, Knowles-Lawson explained, “For so long Black men have been stereotyped as Dangerous, Not Sensitive or Compassionate. So many negatives the list goes on and on. The purpose of this show is to debunk these myths.”

Each episode highlights a different stereotype and its impact on Black men.

Episode 1 – “Black Men Are Dangerous” – Saturday, February 12

Episode 2 – “Black Men Are Absent Fathers” – Saturday, February 19

Episode 3 – “Black Men Devalue Black Women” – Saturday, February 26

Episode 4 – “Black Men Don’t Cry” – Saturday, March 5

