How to Watch ‘Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The first season of new the Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” wraps up this week. A spin-off of the Disney Channel series, (link: https://thestreamable.com/shows/the-proud-family-2001 text: “The Proud Family” that ran from 2001 through 2005, 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family have continued their story in the 2020s. Don’t miss the season finale of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Wednesday, April 20. You can watch the finale with a Subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’
- When: Wednesday, April 20
- Where: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.
About ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’
The first season of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” has followed Penny Proud as she takes on the many new challenges and opportunities of her teenage years. She’s navigated friendships, family relationships, and much more so far. Don’t miss the season one finale episode, titled “Old Towne Road,” to see how this part of Penny’s story comes to a close.
Fortunately, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” has been renewed for a second season and is already in production.
Even louder 👏 Even prouder 👏 Season 2 of @TheProudFamily: #LouderAndProuder, is officially in production! #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/J25F4RT114— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 18, 2022
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Follow the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring a new career for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ on Disney+?
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
