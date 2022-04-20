How to Watch ‘Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The first season of new the Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” wraps up this week. A spin-off of the Disney Channel series, (link: https://thestreamable.com/shows/the-proud-family-2001 text: “The Proud Family” that ran from 2001 through 2005, 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family have continued their story in the 2020s. Don’t miss the season finale of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Wednesday, April 20. You can watch the finale with a Subscription to Disney+.

About ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

The first season of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” has followed Penny Proud as she takes on the many new challenges and opportunities of her teenage years. She’s navigated friendships, family relationships, and much more so far. Don’t miss the season one finale episode, titled “Old Towne Road,” to see how this part of Penny’s story comes to a close.

Fortunately, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” has been renewed for a second season and is already in production.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder February 23, 2022 Follow the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring a new career for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her.

