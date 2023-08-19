How to Watch Providence Day vs. Northwestern High School Football Game Live Without Cable

The first ever high school football game to play at the Carolina Panther’s Bank of America Stadium happens tonight. The #1 ranked returning champions Providence Day will face Northwestern, at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19, 2023. If you can’t join in person, here’s how to watch the game.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC TV: WMYT (MyNetworkTV 55)

WMYT (MyNetworkTV 55) Stream: Watch with a subcription to Hulu Live TV

About Providence Day vs. Northwestern High School

In an unprecedented spectacle, the Northwestern Trojans are set to lock horns with the Providence Day Chargers in the inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic. This new showdown, hosted by none other than the Carolina Panthers, promises to etch its mark in history as the first-ever high school football game to grace the revered grounds of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. As the sun sets on August 19, the anticipation builds for a clash that will start at 7 p.m.

Against the backdrop of media day sessions and spirited preparations, both high school football teams are gearing up for their regular season opener—a duel that not only kicks off their 2023 campaign but also starts with the biggest stadium that these teams have ever played in.

Diving into these Charlotte area high school teams’ pedigrees, the Northwestern Trojans in South Carolina boast a commendable 13-2 record from the previous season, clinching the state runner-up title in Class 4A. Meanwhile, the Providence Day Chargers just 45 minutes north near Providence Park flaunt their credentials as reigning champions, having dominated their way to a stellar 12-1 record en route to claiming their second consecutive N.C. Independent Schools Athletics Association state championship.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, the matchup between Providence Day and Northwestern fuels fervent expectations. The Chargers, under the guidance of senior QB Jadyn Davis (ranked #7 highs school quarterback in the US), set their sights on the heights of victory, while the Trojans counter with junior QB Finley Polk, a force to be reckoned with, boasting a remarkable 3,257 passing yards from the previous season. Not to mention Providence Day’s David Sanders, the top-ranked lineman in the country.

With a roster brimming with FBS prospects, the stage is set for a collision of sheer athleticism and skill – with a sea of students, fans, and parents converging on the iconic stadium. As Coach Chad Grier of Providence Day aptly puts it, “To have this kind of experience at the stadium, in that kind of crowd, against that competition with this kind of build-out, I don’t think this is something they will ever forget.”

Can You Stream Providence Day vs Northwestern for Free?

Unfortunately, this game is not being broadcasted on major channels nor is it found on a live-tv streaming platform that has a free trial. The only way to watch the Chargers versus the Trojans is via Hulu Live TV, which does not currently offer a free trial.

Hulu Live TV is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

