How to Watch Butler vs. Providence Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #23 Providence Friars face the Butler Bulldogs from Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. Butler Bulldogs

The Providence vs. Butler game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Providence vs. Butler Live Stream

Butler vs. Providence Game Preview: Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs take on conference foe No. 21 Providence

Butler Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Watson and the No. 21 Providence Friars host Jayden Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs in Big East play Sunday.

The Friars have gone 11-0 in home games. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Horchler averaging 6.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-5 against Big East opponents. Butler gives up 64.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Friars and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Friars. Al Durham is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Providence.

Taylor is scoring 9.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.