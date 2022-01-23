 Skip to Content
How to Watch Butler vs. Providence Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #23 Providence Friars face the Butler Bulldogs from Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. Butler Bulldogs

The Providence vs. Butler game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on fuboTV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on Sling TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Butler game.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Butler game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Providence vs. Butler Live Stream

Butler vs. Providence Game Preview: Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs take on conference foe No. 21 Providence

Butler Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Watson and the No. 21 Providence Friars host Jayden Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs in Big East play Sunday.

The Friars have gone 11-0 in home games. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Horchler averaging 6.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-5 against Big East opponents. Butler gives up 64.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Friars and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Friars. Al Durham is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Providence.

Taylor is scoring 9.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

