How to Watch Butler vs. Providence Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #11 Providence Friars face the Butler Bulldogs from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. Butler Bulldogs

The Providence vs. Butler game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on fuboTV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on Sling TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Butler game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Butler game.

Can you stream Providence vs. Butler on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Butler game.

Butler vs. Providence Game Preview: Harris leads Butler against No. 11 Providence after 29-point game

Butler Bulldogs (14-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (24-4, 14-3 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -7.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the No. 11 Providence Friars after Chuck Harris scored 29 points in Butler’s 89-82 overtime win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars have gone 16-1 in home games. Providence is seventh in the Big East with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Nate Watson averaging 9.3.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 in Big East play. Butler allows 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Providence won 71-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Watson led Providence with 22 points, and Harris led Butler with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Harris is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.3 points. Bo Hodges is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.