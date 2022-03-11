 Skip to Content
How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #11 Providence Friars face the Creighton Bluejays from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. Creighton Bluejays

The Providence vs. Creighton game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Providence vs. Creighton on fuboTV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Creighton game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Creighton on Sling TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Creighton game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Creighton on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Providence vs. Creighton game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Creighton on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Creighton game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Creighton on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Creighton game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Creighton on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Creighton game.

Can you stream Providence vs. Creighton on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Creighton game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Providence vs. Creighton Live Stream

Creighton vs. Providence Game Preview: Creighton visits No. 11 Providence after Watson's 26-point game

Creighton Bluejays (22-10, 12-7 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (25-4, 14-3 Big East)

New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Nate Watson scored 26 points in Providence’s 65-61 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 16-1 in home games. Providence is seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Noah Horchler paces the Friars with 8.4 boards.

The Bluejays are 12-7 against conference opponents. Creighton is ninth in the Big East with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 3.8.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Providence won the last meeting 72-51 on Feb. 27. A.J. Reeves scored 23 to help lead Providence to the victory, and Kalkbrenner scored 13 points for Creighton.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists for the Friars. Watson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Hawkins is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

