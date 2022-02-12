How to Watch DePaul vs. Providence Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #11 Providence Friars face the DePaul Blue Demons from Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. DePaul Blue Demons

The Providence vs. DePaul game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DePaul vs. Providence Game Preview: DePaul visits No. 11 Providence after Bynum's 32-point showing

DePaul Blue Demons (12-12, 3-9 Big East) at Providence Friars (20-2, 10-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Jared Bynum scored 32 points in Providence’s 71-52 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars have gone 13-0 at home. Providence averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 3-9 in Big East play. DePaul is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won 70-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Al Durham led the Friars with 17 points, and Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Blue Demons with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Watson is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Friars. Bynum is averaging 9.5 points and 1.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Providence.

David Jones is averaging 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.