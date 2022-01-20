How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the #23 Providence Friars face the Georgetown Hoyas from Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. Georgetown Hoyas

The Providence vs. Georgetown game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Providence vs. Georgetown on fuboTV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Georgetown game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Georgetown on Sling TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Georgetown game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Georgetown on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Georgetown game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Providence vs. Georgetown on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Providence vs. Georgetown game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Georgetown on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Georgetown game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Georgetown on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Georgetown game.

Can you stream Providence vs. Georgetown on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Georgetown game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Providence vs. Georgetown Live Stream

Georgetown vs. Providence Game Preview: No. 21 Providence hosts Georgetown after Watson's 22-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Providence hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Nate Watson scored 22 points in Providence’s 83-73 victory over the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Friars are 10-0 in home games. Providence is 12-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hoyas have gone 0-3 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is seventh in college basketball with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aminu Mohammed averaging 3.1.

The Friars and Hoyas match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Reeves is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 10 points. Al Durham is shooting 34.1% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Providence.

Mohammed is shooting 39.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.