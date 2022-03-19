 Skip to Content
How to Watch Richmond vs. Providence Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the #13 Providence Friars face the Richmond Spiders from KeyBank Center. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. Richmond Spiders

The Providence vs. Richmond game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Providence vs. Richmond on Sling TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Richmond game on TNT with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Richmond on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Providence vs. Richmond game on TNT with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Richmond on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Richmond game on TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Richmond on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Richmond game on TNT with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Richmond on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Richmond game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Richmond on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Richmond game.

Can you stream Providence vs. Richmond on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Richmond game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Richmond vs. Providence Game Preview: Providence Friars and Richmond Spiders square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Richmond Spiders (24-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. Providence Friars (26-5, 14-3 Big East)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Providence Friars square off against the Richmond Spiders in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Friars have gone 14-3 against Big East opponents. Providence is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders are 10-8 against A-10 opponents. Richmond has a 4-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Reeves is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 9.8 points. Jared Bynum is shooting 43.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Tyler Burton is averaging 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

