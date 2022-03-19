How to Watch Richmond vs. Providence Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the #13 Providence Friars face the Richmond Spiders from KeyBank Center. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. Richmond Spiders

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Providence vs. Richmond game will be streaming on TNT

Richmond vs. Providence Game Preview: Providence Friars and Richmond Spiders square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Richmond Spiders (24-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. Providence Friars (26-5, 14-3 Big East)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Providence Friars square off against the Richmond Spiders in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Friars have gone 14-3 against Big East opponents. Providence is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders are 10-8 against A-10 opponents. Richmond has a 4-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Reeves is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 9.8 points. Jared Bynum is shooting 43.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Tyler Burton is averaging 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.