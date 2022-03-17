 Skip to Content
How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Providence Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT, the #13 Providence Friars face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits from KeyBank Center. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The Providence vs. South Dakota State game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream truTV on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Providence vs. South Dakota State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. South Dakota State game on truTV with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. South Dakota State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Providence vs. South Dakota State game on truTV with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. South Dakota State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. South Dakota State game on truTV with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. South Dakota State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. South Dakota State game on truTV with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. South Dakota State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. South Dakota State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. South Dakota State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. South Dakota State game.

Can you stream Providence vs. South Dakota State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. South Dakota State game.

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: truTV + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

South Dakota State vs. Providence Game Preview: Providence Friars play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in first round of NCAA Tournament

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (30-4, 18-0 Summit) vs. Providence Friars (25-5, 14-3 Big East)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Providence Friars and South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Friars’ record in Big East play is 14-3. Providence is 20-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jackrabbits are 18-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is third in the Summit with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Horchler is averaging 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Doug Wilson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Scheierman is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

