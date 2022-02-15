How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #11 Providence Friars face the #15 Villanova Wildcats from Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. Villanova Wildcats

The Providence vs. Villanova game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Providence vs. Villanova on fuboTV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Villanova game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Villanova on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Providence vs. Villanova game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Villanova on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Villanova game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Villanova on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Providence vs. Villanova game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Villanova on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Villanova game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Providence vs. Villanova on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Villanova game.

Can you stream Providence vs. Villanova on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Providence vs. Villanova game.

Villanova vs. Providence Game Preview: Bynum leads No. 11 Providence against No. 15 Villanova after 25-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats after Jared Bynum scored 25 points in Providence’s 76-73 overtime victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars have gone 14-0 in home games. Providence has a 17-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 12-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova is fourth in the Big East scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The Friars and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bynum is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Friars. Al Durham is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Collin Gillespie is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.2 points. Justin Moore is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.