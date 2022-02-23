How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #8 Providence Friars face the Xavier Musketeers from Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Providence Friars vs. Xavier Musketeers

The Providence vs. Xavier game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Providence vs. Xavier Live Stream

Xavier vs. Providence Game Preview: Watson leads No. 11 Providence against Xavier after 22-point outing

Xavier Musketeers (17-9, 7-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (22-3, 12-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the Xavier Musketeers after Nate Watson scored 22 points in Providence’s 71-70 overtime win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 14-1 in home games. Providence has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Musketeers have gone 7-8 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won the last matchup 65-62 on Jan. 26. Al Durham scored 22 points points to help lead the Friars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Jack Nunge is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.