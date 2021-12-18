How to Watch Butler vs. Purdue Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the #3 Purdue Boilermakers face the Butler Bulldogs from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Butler Bulldogs

The Purdue vs. Butler game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Fox on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Butler on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Butler game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Butler on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Butler game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Butler on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Butler game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Butler on Sling TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Butler game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Butler on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Butler game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Butler on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Butler game.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Butler on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Butler game.

Butler vs. Purdue Game Preview: Butler faces tough test vs No. 3 Purdue

No. 3 Purdue (9-1) vs. Butler (7-3)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue presents a tough challenge for Butler. Butler has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Purdue needed overtime to beat North Carolina State by 10 points on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Boilermakers have been led by Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey. Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while Ivey is putting up 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Chuck Harris and Jair Bolden. Harris has averaged 10.4 points while Bolden has put up 11.4 points per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Purdue field goals over the last three games. Williams has accounted for 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Butler’s Bolden has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 41.9 percent of them, and is 11 of 32 over the last five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Boilermakers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Butler has 39 assists on 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three contests while Purdue has assists on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue offense has scored 87.4 points per game, the third-highest figure in Division I. Butler has only averaged 64.9 points per game, which ranks 242nd nationally.