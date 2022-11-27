How to Watch Duke vs. Purdue Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the #24 Purdue Boilermakers face the #8 Duke Blue Devils. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Purdue vs. Duke game will be streaming on ABC and ESPN3, which is available with 50% OFF a Subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN3/ABC on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Duke game on ESPN3 with Sling TV's Orange Plan, which simulcasts the ABC broadcast. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Duke game on ABC and ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Duke game on ABC and ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Duke game on ABC and ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Duke game on ABC and ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ABC or ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Duke game.

Duke vs. Purdue Game Preview: No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils square off in Portland, Oregon

Duke Blue Devils (6-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (5-0)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers square off at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Boilermakers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Purdue ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 15.8 assists per game led by Ethan Morton averaging 5.0.

The Blue Devils have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Duke averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10 points. Zach Edey is shooting 63.1% and averaging 21.8 points for Purdue.

Jeremy Roach is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.6 points and 10 rebounds for Duke.