How to Watch Florida State vs. Purdue Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the #2 Purdue Boilermakers face the Florida State Seminoles from Mackey Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Florida State Seminoles

The Purdue vs. Florida State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Florida State vs. Purdue Game Preview: No. 2 Purdue goes up against Fla St.

Florida State (5-1) vs. No. 2 Purdue (6-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue hosts Florida State in a non-conference matchup. Both teams are coming off of home victories in their last game. Purdue earned a 97-40 win over Nebraska Omaha on Friday, while Florida State won 81-80 in overtime over Boston University on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: The Seminoles are led by their senior duo of Malik Osborne and Anthony Polite. Osborne is averaging 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while Polite is putting up 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers have been led by sophomores Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey, who have combined to score 32.7 points per outing.MIGHTY MALIK: Osborne has connected on 64.3 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Purdue has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 95.3 points while giving up 56.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seminoles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Boilermakers. Purdue has an assist on 57 of 97 field goals (58.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Florida State has assists on 56 of 92 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Florida State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.1 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate in the country. Purdue has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.5 percent through six games (ranking the Boilermakers 332nd among Division I teams).

