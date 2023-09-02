 Skip to Content
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Purdue 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Mike Nelson

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Purdue Boilermakers face the #24 Fresno State Bulldogs from Ross-Ade Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

The Purdue vs. Fresno State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 50% off discount to Sling for your first month. You can also stream Big Ten Network 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Fresno State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Fresno State game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Fresno State on Fubo?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Fresno State game on Big Ten Network with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Fresno State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Fresno State game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Fresno State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Fresno State game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Fresno State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Fresno State game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: Big Ten Network

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Big Ten Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fresno State vs. Purdue Game Preview

