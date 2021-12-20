How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Purdue Game Live Online on December 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #3 Purdue Boilermakers face the Incarnate Word Cardinals from Mackey Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

The Purdue vs. Incarnate Word game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can watch the Purdue vs. Incarnate Word game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

You can watch the Purdue vs. Incarnate Word game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can watch the Purdue vs. Incarnate Word game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch the Purdue vs. Incarnate Word game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV.

You can watch the Purdue vs. Incarnate Word game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV.

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn't offer Big Ten Network so you won't be able to stream the Purdue vs. Incarnate Word game.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn't offer Big Ten Network so you won't be able to stream the Purdue vs. Incarnate Word game.

Incarnate Word vs. Purdue Game Preview: Incarnate Word faces tough test vs No. 3 Purdue

Incarnate Word (2-9) vs. No. 3 Purdue (10-1)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue presents a tough challenge for Incarnate Word. Incarnate Word has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Purdue remains No. 3 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Butler last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Cardinals are led by Johnny Hughes III and Drew Lutz. Hughes has averaged 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while Lutz has recorded 12.3 points per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams, who are scoring 16.9 and 13.8 points, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Purdue field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Incarnate Word is 0-9 when it allows at least 75 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: Incarnate Word has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60 points and allowing 90 points during those contests. Purdue has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 91.8 points while giving up 60.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue offense has scored 86.5 points per game this season, ranking the Boilermakers fifth among Division 1 teams. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 79.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 275th).