How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #2 Purdue Boilermakers face the Iowa Hawkeyes from Mackey Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Purdue vs. Iowa game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Preview: No. 2 Purdue looks for home win vs Iowa

Iowa (7-0, 0-0) vs. No. 2 Purdue (7-0, 0-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue looks for its fourth straight win over Iowa at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Hawkeyes at Purdue was a 70-63 win on Jan. 2, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: Purdue’s Zach Edey has averaged 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while Jaden Ivey has put up 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Hawkeyes, Keegan Murray has averaged 24.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Kris Murray has put up 10 points and 5.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MURRAY: Keegan Murray has connected on 34.5 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon has attempted 47 3-pointers and connected on 44.7 percent of them, and is 12 for 34 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Purdue has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 94.8 points while giving up 58.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.7 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the nation. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 321st among Division I teams).