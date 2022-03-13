How to Watch 2022 Big Ten Championship: Iowa vs. Purdue Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the #9 Purdue Boilermakers face the #24 Iowa Hawkeyes from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

When: Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Purdue vs. Iowa game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Iowa on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Iowa game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Iowa game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Iowa game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Purdue vs. Iowa on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Iowa game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Purdue vs. Iowa on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Iowa game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Iowa on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Iowa game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Iowa on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Iowa game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Purdue vs. Iowa Live Stream

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Preview: Purdue Boilermakers and Iowa Hawkeyes meet in Big Ten Championship

Iowa Hawkeyes (25-9, 12-8 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (27-6, 14-6 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes play for the Big Ten Championship.

The Boilermakers have gone 16-1 at home. Purdue is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawkeyes are 12-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa leads the Big Ten scoring 84.0 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Purdue won 83-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Isaiah Thompson led Purdue with 18 points, and Kris Murray led Iowa with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Keegan Murray is averaging 23.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 90.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.