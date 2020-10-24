 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa on Big Ten Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Purdue Boilermakers face the Iowa Hawkeyes from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
Big Ten Network$79.99--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Big Ten Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

About Purdue vs. Iowa Matchup

QB Spencer Petras is the key to Iowa on the offensive side of the ball. For Purdue to win, their secondary will have to be on the top of their game. They return veteran passer Jake Plummer, but will be without Rondale Moore this week.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Preview