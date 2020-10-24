How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa on Big Ten Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Purdue Boilermakers face the Iowa Hawkeyes from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- When: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Big Ten Network
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
About Purdue vs. Iowa Matchup
QB Spencer Petras is the key to Iowa on the offensive side of the ball. For Purdue to win, their secondary will have to be on the top of their game. They return veteran passer Jake Plummer, but will be without Rondale Moore this week.