How to Watch Maryland vs. Purdue Game Live Online on February 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the #3 Purdue Boilermakers face the Maryland Terrapins from Mackey Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

The Purdue vs. Maryland game will be streaming on CBS.





Purdue vs. Maryland Live Stream

Maryland vs. Purdue Game Preview: Russell leads Maryland against No. 3 Purdue after 20-point performance

Maryland Terrapins (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers after Fatts Russell scored 20 points in Maryland’s 110-87 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers are 13-1 on their home court. Purdue averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Sasha Stefanovic with 3.6.

The Terrapins have gone 3-10 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers and Terrapins meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Boilermakers. Stefanovic is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Eric Ayala averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Russell is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.