How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the #4 Purdue Boilermakers face the Michigan Wolverines from Mackey Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST

TV: Fox

The Purdue vs. Michigan game will be streaming on Fox.





Purdue vs. Michigan Live Stream

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Preview: Michigan visits No. 4 Purdue after Dickinson's 26-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers after Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points in Michigan’s 85-79 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Boilermakers have gone 11-1 in home games. Purdue is fourth in college basketball with 84.6 points and is shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Wolverines are 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Boilermakers and Wolverines match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

DeVante Jones is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Wolverines. Dickinson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.