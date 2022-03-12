How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST, the #9 Purdue Boilermakers face the Michigan State Spartans from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan State Spartans

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with fuboTV

The Purdue vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Michigan State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Michigan State game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Michigan State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Michigan State game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Michigan State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Michigan State game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Michigan State on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Michigan State game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Michigan State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Michigan State game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Michigan State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Michigan State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Michigan State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Michigan State game.

Purdue vs. Michigan State Live Stream

Michigan State vs. Purdue Game Preview: Purdue takes on Michigan State in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State Spartans (22-11, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (26-6, 14-6 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3:25 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -6; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Boilermakers are 16-1 in home games. Purdue is second in the Big Ten with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevion Williams averaging 5.0.

The Spartans are 11-9 in conference matchups. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.2% from deep. Keon Coleman leads the Spartans shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Michigan State won the last matchup 68-65 on Feb. 26. Gabe Brown scored 13 to help lead Michigan State to the victory, and Zach Edey scored 25 points for Purdue.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasha Stefanovic averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jaden Ivey is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Brown is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.3 points for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.