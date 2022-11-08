 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Purdue Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Purdue Boilermakers face the Milwaukee Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Milwaukee Panthers

The Purdue vs. Milwaukee game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Milwaukee on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Milwaukee game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Milwaukee on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Milwaukee game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Milwaukee on Sling TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Milwaukee game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Milwaukee on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Milwaukee game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Milwaukee on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Milwaukee game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Purdue vs. Milwaukee Live Stream

Milwaukee vs. Purdue Game Preview: Purdue hosts Milwaukee following Stuart's 24-point game

Milwaukee Panthers at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -26.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Purdue Boilermakers after Angelo Stuart scored 24 points in Milwaukee’s 102-46 victory over the MSOE Raiders.

Purdue went 16-1 at home last season while going 29-8 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 16.2 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Milwaukee finished 10-22 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

