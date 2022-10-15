 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue Live Online on October 15, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Purdue Boilermakers face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Purdue vs. Nebraska game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Nebraska on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Nebraska on Sling TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV's Blue Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Nebraska on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Nebraska on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Nebraska on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Purdue vs. Nebraska Live Stream

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Preview: Nebraska, Purdue both aiming to keep pace in Big Ten West

Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: Purdue by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied 5-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Purdue and Nebraska are tied with Illinois at the top of the Big Ten West standings, and the winner of this game would come out of the weekend alone in first place if Minnesota knocks off the Illini. Purdue has won three in a row, and both losses came on scores in the final minute. The Cornhuskers have rebounded nicely under interim coach Mickey Joseph and are going for their first three-game winning streak since coach Mike Riley’s 2016 team started 7-0.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska’s pass rush vs. Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell. The Huskers jumped back into division contention thanks largely to a rapidly improving pass rush. Nebraska had a total of six sacks against Rutgers and Indiana and will need to put more pressure O’Connell to overcome a suspect secondary. Purdue’s sixth-year quarterback, meanwhile, has been sacked seven times, thrown four interceptions and lost one fumble in two games since returning from an upper body injury.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: WR Trey Palmer. With 40 catches, he’s tied for the most in school history through six games and is second in the conference behind Boilermakers WR Charlie Jones (50). Palmer has become one of the league’s top deep threats with five receptions for 30 or more yards.

Purdue: TE Payne Durham. His emergence as a bigger threat in Purdue’s passing game has provided a solid compliment to Jones. If he can replicate the seven-catch, 109-yard, one touchdown game he had last week against Maryland, the Boilermakers’ offense should continue to get even better.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska has won three of the last four in this series. … Purdue is 2-2 in one-possession games and has scored 35 points off turnovers. … The Huskers have pitched second-half shutouts each of the past two weeks and have scored a touchdown on their opening possession in six of their last eight games. …. The Boilermakers have held four of six opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. …. Only five FBS teams have a 500-yard rusher and a 500-yard receiver in 2022. Nebraska is one of those with Anthony Grant and Palmer. … O’Connell has thrown for 200 or more yards in 19 of 20 career starts and needs 124 yards to pass Jim Everett (7,411 yards) for seventh on the school’s career list. … Cornhuskers QB Casey Thompson is completing 69.4% of his third-down throws, No. 17 in the FBS. … Durham needs one TD catch to move into the top 10 in Purdue history.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.