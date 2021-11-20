How to Watch North Carolina vs. Purdue Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST, the #6 Purdue Boilermakers face the #18 North Carolina Tar Heels from Mohegan Sun Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNEWS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

The Purdue vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on ESPNEWS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPNEWS on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

North Carolina vs. Purdue Game Preview: No. 18 UNC faces No. 6 Purdue

No. 18 North Carolina (3-0) vs. No. 6 Purdue (3-0)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina visits No. 6 Purdue in an early season matchup. North Carolina won 94-83 at College of Charleston in its last outing. Purdue is coming off a 96-52 home win against Wright State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Purdue’s Zach Edey has averaged 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and two blocks while Jaden Ivey has put up 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Tar Heels, Armando Bacot has averaged 18 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while Caleb Love has put up 19 points and 4.3 assists.ACCURATE ARMANDO: In three appearances this season, North Carolina’s Bacot has shot 82.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue is ranked 10th in Division I with an average of 94.7 points per game.