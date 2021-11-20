 Skip to Content
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Purdue Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST, the #6 Purdue Boilermakers face the #18 North Carolina Tar Heels from Mohegan Sun Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNEWS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Purdue vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on ESPNEWS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPNEWS on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. North Carolina game on ESPNEWS with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. North Carolina game on ESPNEWS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. North Carolina game on ESPNEWS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. North Carolina game on ESPNEWS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. North Carolina game on ESPNEWS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. North Carolina on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNEWS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. North Carolina game.

Can you stream Purdue vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNEWS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. North Carolina game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

North Carolina vs. Purdue Game Preview: No. 18 UNC faces No. 6 Purdue

No. 18 North Carolina (3-0) vs. No. 6 Purdue (3-0)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina visits No. 6 Purdue in an early season matchup. North Carolina won 94-83 at College of Charleston in its last outing. Purdue is coming off a 96-52 home win against Wright State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Purdue’s Zach Edey has averaged 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and two blocks while Jaden Ivey has put up 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Tar Heels, Armando Bacot has averaged 18 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while Caleb Love has put up 19 points and 4.3 assists.ACCURATE ARMANDO: In three appearances this season, North Carolina’s Bacot has shot 82.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue is ranked 10th in Division I with an average of 94.7 points per game.

The Streamable





