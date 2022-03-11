How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #9 Purdue Boilermakers face the Penn State Nittany Lions from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Purdue vs. Penn State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Penn State vs. Purdue Game Preview: Pickett, Penn State Nittany Lions square off against the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions take on Jaden Ivey and the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers in Big Ten play.

The Boilermakers have gone 16-1 in home games. Purdue ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Zach Edey paces the Boilermakers with 7.6 boards.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-13 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by John Harrar averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Purdue won 74-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Trevion Williams led Purdue with 21 points, and Pickett led Penn State with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivey is averaging 17.2 points for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Pickett is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.