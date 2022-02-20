How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST, the #5 Purdue Boilermakers face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights from Mackey Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Purdue vs. Rutgers game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Rutgers on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Rutgers game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Rutgers on Sling TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Rutgers game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Rutgers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Rutgers game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Rutgers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Rutgers game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Rutgers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Rutgers game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Rutgers on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Rutgers game.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Rutgers on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Rutgers game.

Rutgers vs. Purdue Game Preview: No. 5 Purdue takes on Rutgers, seeks 7th straight home win

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Boilermakers play Rutgers.

The Boilermakers are 14-1 in home games. Purdue is sixth in college basketball averaging 82.1 points and is shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-5 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 2.3.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Ron Harper Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Geo Baker is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.