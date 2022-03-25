How to Watch St. Peter’s vs. Purdue Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT, the #10 Purdue Boilermakers face the St. Peter's Peacocks from Wells Fargo Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. St. Peter’s Peacocks

When: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Purdue vs. St. Peter's Live Stream

St. Peter's vs. Purdue Game Preview: Purdue Boilermakers square off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks in Sweet 16

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (21-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-7, 14-6 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers and Saint Peter’s Peacocks meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Boilermakers have gone 14-6 against Big Ten teams. Purdue scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Peacocks are 14-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Fousseyni Drame is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Peacocks. Daryl Banks III is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.