 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch St. Peter’s vs. Purdue Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT, the #10 Purdue Boilermakers face the St. Peter's Peacocks from Wells Fargo Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. St. Peter’s Peacocks

The Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. St. Peter’s on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. St. Peter’s game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Purdue vs. St. Peter's Live Stream

St. Peter's vs. Purdue Game Preview: Purdue Boilermakers square off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks in Sweet 16

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (21-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-7, 14-6 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers and Saint Peter’s Peacocks meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Boilermakers have gone 14-6 against Big Ten teams. Purdue scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Peacocks are 14-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Fousseyni Drame is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Peacocks. Daryl Banks III is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.