How to Watch Texas vs. Purdue Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the #10 Purdue Boilermakers face the #25 Texas Longhorns from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Texas Longhorns

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT

TV: TNT

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT

TV: TNT

The Purdue vs. Texas game will be streaming on TNT.

Texas vs. Purdue Game Preview: Purdue and Texas play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Texas Longhorns (22-11, 10-8 Big 12) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (28-7, 14-6 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers square off against the No. 25 Texas Longhorns in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten games is 14-6. Purdue has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns’ record in Big 12 play is 10-8. Texas averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Timmy Allen is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.