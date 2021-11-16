 Skip to Content
How to Watch Wright State vs. Purdue Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #6 Purdue Boilermakers face the Wright State Raiders from Mackey Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wright State Raiders

The Purdue vs. Wright State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Wright State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Wright State game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Wright State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Wright State game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Wright State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Wright State game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Wright State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Wright State game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Wright State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Purdue vs. Wright State game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Wright State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Wright State game.

Can you stream Purdue vs. Wright State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Purdue vs. Wright State game.

Purdue vs. Wright State Live Stream

Wright State vs. Purdue Game Preview: No. 6 Purdue battles Wright State

Wright State (1-1) vs. No. 6 Purdue (2-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Purdue hosts Wright State in an early season matchup. Wright State fell 96-88 at Marshall in its last outing. Purdue has moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Bellarmine and Indiana State last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Wright State’s Grant Basile, Tim Finke and Riley Voss have combined to account for 49 percent of all Raiders points this season.GIFTED GRANT: Basile has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Wright State’s Finke has attempted 13 3-pointers and has connected on 46.2 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue as a team has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.

