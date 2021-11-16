How to Watch Wright State vs. Purdue Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #6 Purdue Boilermakers face the Wright State Raiders from Mackey Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wright State Raiders

The Purdue vs. Wright State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Wright State vs. Purdue Game Preview: No. 6 Purdue battles Wright State

Wright State (1-1) vs. No. 6 Purdue (2-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Purdue hosts Wright State in an early season matchup. Wright State fell 96-88 at Marshall in its last outing. Purdue has moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Bellarmine and Indiana State last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Wright State’s Grant Basile, Tim Finke and Riley Voss have combined to account for 49 percent of all Raiders points this season.GIFTED GRANT: Basile has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Wright State’s Finke has attempted 13 3-pointers and has connected on 46.2 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue as a team has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.